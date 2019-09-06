Exeter City: 'More to come' from League Two leaders, says manager Matt Taylor

Three of Exeter City's four League Two victories have been by a 1-0 scoreline

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says his side are not yet playing at their best, despite being top of League Two.

The unbeaten Grecians are two points clear of Newport County and Crewe at the summit of the fourth tier.

They have conceded just three goals in six league games and have also kept four clean sheets in that run.

"I still think there's more to come, we have been defensively sound, but we've also rode our luck at times," 37-year-old Taylor told BBC Sport.

"The keepers have made saves, we've cleared balls off the line and you can never continue doing that for the whole season.

"We've got to be realistic in terms of where we are and what this start means, but we're in a good vein of form at the moment so hopefully it continues."

While Exeter's defence is being lauded, Taylor believes players further forward deserve some of the credit.

"I don't think anyone can tell me Ryan Bowman's not our best defender at the moment, he's working his socks off at the top end of the pitch, as is Lee Martin, and Nicky Ajose," he added.

"It makes it a lot easier as a defender if you see the front boys working their socks off and closing players down, there's less quality service going into your back line, and then when called upon our defenders as have stood up to the task, as have our goalkeepers.

"All the way through the team there's a mindset not to get beaten and not to concede, and we'll make our lives a lot easier if we do hurt the opposition when we can."