Women's Super League: Everton drop 'Ladies' from team name

Everton's women have won FA Cup and FA Women's Premier League honours during their 24-year history

Everton's women's side have dropped 'Ladies' from their name for the 2019-20 Women's Super League season.

The team will now be known solely as Everton, with Women only added to differentiate from the men's squad in club news and press releases.

Everton have won Women's Premier League, Premier League Cup and FA Cup honours in that time since their formation in 1995.

Birmingham City Women are their first WSL opponents in 2019-20 on Sunday.

"The identity change is an important and progressive step," chief executive officer Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale said. "[It is] part of our desire to bring our men's and women's teams closer in identity and location.

"It is a clear symbol of togetherness and unity and part of our 'one club' vision."

Boss Willie Kirk has added Netherlands defender Kika van Es and Finland goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela to the squad over the summer, in addition to Scotland midfielder Lucy Graham, France's Maeva Clemaron, England youth international Molly Pike and Esme Morgan, the latter on loan from Manchester City.