Jefferson Montero: Birmingham City winger ruled out with thigh injury

Jefferson Montero has played 64 times for Ecuador

Birmingham City winger Jefferson Montero will be out for "several weeks" after picking up a thigh injury in Saturday's 2-1 win against Stoke City.

The 30-year-old, who was loaned to the Blues by Swansea last month, was making his second appearance when he was injured and taken off on a stretcher.

Ecuador international Montero had scans that revealed muscle damage and he will miss an unspecified number of games.

He has scored 31 goals in 274 career games for nine clubs.