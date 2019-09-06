Jefferson Montero: Birmingham City winger ruled out with thigh injury
-
- From the section Birmingham
Birmingham City winger Jefferson Montero will be out for "several weeks" after picking up a thigh injury in Saturday's 2-1 win against Stoke City.
The 30-year-old, who was loaned to the Blues by Swansea last month, was making his second appearance when he was injured and taken off on a stretcher.
Ecuador international Montero had scans that revealed muscle damage and he will miss an unspecified number of games.
He has scored 31 goals in 274 career games for nine clubs.