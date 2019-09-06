Kilmarnock: Stephen Hendrie signs one-year deal with Premiership club

From the section

Stephen Hendrie had a brief loan spell with Motherwell last season

Stephen Hendrie has joined Kilmarnock on a one-year deal following his exit from English League One outfit Southend United.

The Scottish Premiership club moved quickly to fill the gap vacated by Greg Taylor, after the left-back signed for Celtic on transfer deadline day.

Hendrie, 24, made more than 100 appearances for Hamilton Academical before leaving for West Ham in 2015.

He joined Motherwell on loan in January, but played just six games.