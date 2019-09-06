Bristol City Women manager Tanya Oxtoby signs new contract with WSL club

Tanya Oxtoby has been in charge of Bristol City Women since June 2018

Bristol City Women manager Tanya Oxtoby has signed a new contract.

Australian Oxtoby, 37, led City to sixth in the 2018-19 Women's Super League in her first season, the highest league position in the club's history.

In her first job in football management, former Birmingham City assistant boss Oxtoby twice won the Manager of the Month award.

City start the new 2019-20 WSL campaign on Saturday when they play host Brighton & Hove Albion at Ashton Gate.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.