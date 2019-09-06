Rachel Furness joins Tottenham Hotspur Women on loan from WSL rivals Reading

Rachel Furness made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Royals last season

Tottenham have signed Northern Ireland midfielder Rachel Furness on a season-long loan from Women's Super League rivals Reading.

The 31-year-old joins Spurs just two days before they make their WSL debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Furness, who previously played for Grindavik in Iceland, joined Reading in 2017 from Sunderland and went on make 43 appearances for the club.

"I hope that I can make a positive impact on and off the pitch," she said.

