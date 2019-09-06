Euro 2021 qualifiers: Turkey U21 2-3 England U21

Nketiah now has four goals in five England U21 appearances

England Under-21s scored twice in the space of two second-half minutes to recover and beat Turkey 3-2 in their opening Euro 2021 qualifier.

The Young Lions suffered humiliation at this summer's European Championship, exiting at the group stage.

They made the perfect start courtesy of Eddie Nketiah but the hosts responded through Dogukan Sinik and Mert Muldur.

Nketiah stroked home from Phil Foden's pass for 2-2, before Reiss Nelson scuffed in with 15 minutes remaining.

Aidy Boothroyd's side had been largely poor up until that point in the second half, when they were gifted a winning goal as goalkeeper Altay Bayindir let Nelson's weak shot slip under his leg while diving.

The Arsenal played made up for his glaring miss in the first half, miscuing wide from six yards out with the whole goal to aim at, while Steven Sessegnon curled a low shot narrowly wide after Nketiah's opener from close range.

Cheered on by a boisterous crowd in Izmit, Turkey hit back as Sinik clipped in from Berkay Ozcan's through ball and Muldur flicked in a clever finish from Orkun Kokcu's corner, before collapsing late on.

England will be hoping to maintain their winning start in their next game against Kosovo in Hull on Monday (kick-off 18:45 BST).