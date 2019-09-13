Preston North End v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Preston boss Alex Neil faces a raft of injury concerns ahead of Brentford's visit to Deepdale with Andrew Hughes, Tom Barkhuizen and Sean Maguire all likely to be missing.
Darnell Fisher should be available but David Nugent is not fit.
Brentford could be unchanged from the side that thrashed Derby 3-0 before the international break.
Henrik Dalsgaard and Pontus Jansson both returned unscathed after playing for their respective nations.
Match facts
- Preston have won just two of their last 13 league matches against Brentford (W2 D2 L9).
- The last five league meetings between Preston and Brentford at Deepdale have seen 25 goals scored, with both sides scoring at least twice in each of the last three.
- Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson has been involved in more Championship goals than any other player this season (3 goals, 4 assists).
- Brentford's Ollie Watkins has scored four goals in his last five Championship games - one more than in his previous 25 (3 goals).
- Preston have lost just two of their last 14 home games in all competitions (W6 D6 L2).
- Although no Championship player has attempted more shots than Brentford's Sergi Canos this season, the Spaniard has had more shots without scoring than any other player (22).