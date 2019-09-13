Stoke City v Bristol City
Winless Stoke City welcome back forward Nick Powell, who has been out since picking up a knock on the opening day.
Goalkeeper Jack Butland may be recalled by the Championship's bottom side after missing the past two league matches.
Bristol City striker Benik Afobe is not eligible to play against his parent club with Senegalese Famara Diedhiou in line to replace the loanee.
Midfielder Adam Nagy misses out after damaging his ankle while on international duty with Hungary.
Match facts
- Stoke City have not lost consecutive league games against Bristol City since October 1959.
- Bristol City are looking to win consecutive away league matches against Stoke for the first time in their history, with this their 25th visit to the Potters.
- Stoke have picked up just one point from their opening six league games (W0 D1 L5) for the first time since the 1900-01 season, when they were in the top flight.
- Bristol City have scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of Championship games than any other team this season (5).
- Stoke manager Nathan Jones has won three of his last 28 league matches in charge of both Luton and Stoke (W3 D14 L11) and is now winless in 12 games (W0 D5 L7).
- Only Andreas Weimann (11) has created more chances in the Championship for Bristol City this season than Niclas Eliasson (10), despite Eliasson playing only 153 minutes for the Robins.