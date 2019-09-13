Stoke City v Bristol City

Nick Powell joined Stoke from Wigan in June

Winless Stoke City welcome back forward Nick Powell, who has been out since picking up a knock on the opening day.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland may be recalled by the Championship's bottom side after missing the past two league matches.

Bristol City striker Benik Afobe is not eligible to play against his parent club with Senegalese Famara Diedhiou in line to replace the loanee.

Midfielder Adam Nagy misses out after damaging his ankle while on international duty with Hungary.

Match facts