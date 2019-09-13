Blackburn Rovers v Millwall

Tosin Adarabioyo spent last season on loan at West Brom

Blackburn Rovers pair Tosin Adarabioyo and Jacob Davenport have resumed full training after injury and could return.

Forward Dominic Samuel is in contention to make the bench after a year out with a knee injury, but fellow striker Ben Brereton faces six more weeks out.

Millwall's Jason McCarthy, Luke Steele and Shaun Hutchinson are pushing for their first league starts this term.

Neil Harris' side will be without winger Jiri Skalak, and striker Tom Elliott is not yet match fit.

Match facts