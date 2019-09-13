Blackburn Rovers v Millwall
Blackburn Rovers pair Tosin Adarabioyo and Jacob Davenport have resumed full training after injury and could return.
Forward Dominic Samuel is in contention to make the bench after a year out with a knee injury, but fellow striker Ben Brereton faces six more weeks out.
Millwall's Jason McCarthy, Luke Steele and Shaun Hutchinson are pushing for their first league starts this term.
Neil Harris' side will be without winger Jiri Skalak, and striker Tom Elliott is not yet match fit.
Match facts
- Blackburn Rovers are unbeaten in their last seven league matches against Millwall (W4 D3 L0) since losing 0-2 in November 2012.
- Millwall have lost six of their last eight league trips to Blackburn (W1 D1 L6), failing to score in four of those games.
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Bradley Dack has scored 38 goals in all competitions for Blackburn - four more than any other player.
- Millwall are the only Championship side yet to complete 1000 passes this season (952 so far).
- Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is unbeaten in his last five home league matches against Millwall (W3 D2 L0) since losing 2-1 as Middlesbrough boss in February 2013.
- Millwall haven't drawn four consecutive matches in all competitions since October 2005 under Colin Lee.