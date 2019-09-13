Championship
Blackburn15:00Millwall
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Millwall

Tosin Adarabioyo shouts at a team-mate
Tosin Adarabioyo spent last season on loan at West Brom
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers pair Tosin Adarabioyo and Jacob Davenport have resumed full training after injury and could return.

Forward Dominic Samuel is in contention to make the bench after a year out with a knee injury, but fellow striker Ben Brereton faces six more weeks out.

Millwall's Jason McCarthy, Luke Steele and Shaun Hutchinson are pushing for their first league starts this term.

Neil Harris' side will be without winger Jiri Skalak, and striker Tom Elliott is not yet match fit.

Match facts

  • Blackburn Rovers are unbeaten in their last seven league matches against Millwall (W4 D3 L0) since losing 0-2 in November 2012.
  • Millwall have lost six of their last eight league trips to Blackburn (W1 D1 L6), failing to score in four of those games.
  • Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Bradley Dack has scored 38 goals in all competitions for Blackburn - four more than any other player.
  • Millwall are the only Championship side yet to complete 1000 passes this season (952 so far).
  • Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is unbeaten in his last five home league matches against Millwall (W3 D2 L0) since losing 2-1 as Middlesbrough boss in February 2013.
  • Millwall haven't drawn four consecutive matches in all competitions since October 2005 under Colin Lee.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea6510124816
2Charlton6420115614
3Leeds6411103713
4West Brom6330107312
5Bristol City6321118311
6Fulham6312105510
7Preston6312117410
8QPR631299010
9Birmingham631268-210
10Nottm Forest62319639
11Sheff Wed63038629
12Millwall623157-29
13Cardiff622279-28
14Brentford62135417
15Luton6213101007
16Reading62138807
17Blackburn621357-27
18Middlesbrough613278-16
19Derby613269-36
20Hull612369-35
21Barnsley612349-55
22Wigan6114411-74
23Huddersfield6015511-61
24Stoke6015615-91
View full Championship table

Top Stories