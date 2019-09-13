Fulham v West Bromwich Albion
- From the section Championship
Fulham will be without midfielder Harry Arter after he was sent off in the draw at Cardiff, so Stefan Johansen could come into the starting XI.
Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is looking to score for the eighth successive game for club and country.
Unbeaten West Brom have no new injury or suspension concerns.
Boss Slaven Bilic could bring in Kenneth Zohore for Charlie Austin up front, with the ex-Southampton striker yet to score in the league.
Match facts
- Fulham are unbeaten in their last seven league games against West Brom (W3 D4 L0), although this is their first meeting since February 2014 in the Premier League.
- West Brom are winless in each of their last 15 league trips to Fulham (W0 D6 L9) since winning 2-1 in October 1967.
- Fulham have put together 126 sequences of 10 or more passes in open play this season - 47 more than any other Championship team.
- West Bromwich Albion have won the most points from losing positions in the Championship this season (11). The Baggies have gone behind in five of their six games and lost none (W3 D2 L0).
- The two teams to complete the most successful passes in the opposition half this season are Fulham (1,347) and West Brom (1,308).
- Grady Diangana's three Championship goals this season have been worth five points for West Brom - no player has won more points for their team in the division this season.