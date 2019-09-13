Fulham v West Bromwich Albion

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored eight goals in eight appearances for Fulham and Serbia this season

Fulham will be without midfielder Harry Arter after he was sent off in the draw at Cardiff, so Stefan Johansen could come into the starting XI.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is looking to score for the eighth successive game for club and country.

Unbeaten West Brom have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Boss Slaven Bilic could bring in Kenneth Zohore for Charlie Austin up front, with the ex-Southampton striker yet to score in the league.

Match facts