Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town
Former Rangers defender Lee Wallace could be in line to make a belated QPR debut following a hip injury.
They will also check on Geoff Cameron (hamstring), while winger Olamide Shodipo is nearing full fitness after a knee problem.
Luton boss Graeme Jones hopes to have defender Martin Cranie available after missing three games with a knee injury.
James Collins, Simon Sluga and Luke Bolton all returned from international duty unscathed.
Match facts
- QPR and Luton haven't faced each other in a league match since April 2007, when the Hoops won 3-2 in a Championship encounter under John Gregory.
- Luton are winless in their last 15 away matches against QPR in all competitions (W0 D7 L8) since winning 3-2 in October 1984.
- QPR won just four points in six Championship matches against the newly promoted sides last season (W1 D1 L4), losing their last three in a row against Wigan, Rotherham and Blackburn.
- Luton Town haven't won three consecutive league games in the second-tier since January 1996.
- QPR striker Jordan Hugill has scored five goals in six league appearances for the Hoops - he has found the net in his last three games and has never previously scored in four consecutive Football League appearances.
- 10 of Luton's 16 goals in all competitions this season have been scored via set-pieces.