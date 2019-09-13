Championship
QPR15:00Luton
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town

Lee Wallace
Lee Wallace joined QPR on a free transfer from Rangers after 250 appearances for the Scottish giants
Former Rangers defender Lee Wallace could be in line to make a belated QPR debut following a hip injury.

They will also check on Geoff Cameron (hamstring), while winger Olamide Shodipo is nearing full fitness after a knee problem.

Luton boss Graeme Jones hopes to have defender Martin Cranie available after missing three games with a knee injury.

James Collins, Simon Sluga and Luke Bolton all returned from international duty unscathed.

Match facts

  • QPR and Luton haven't faced each other in a league match since April 2007, when the Hoops won 3-2 in a Championship encounter under John Gregory.
  • Luton are winless in their last 15 away matches against QPR in all competitions (W0 D7 L8) since winning 3-2 in October 1984.
  • QPR won just four points in six Championship matches against the newly promoted sides last season (W1 D1 L4), losing their last three in a row against Wigan, Rotherham and Blackburn.
  • Luton Town haven't won three consecutive league games in the second-tier since January 1996.
  • QPR striker Jordan Hugill has scored five goals in six league appearances for the Hoops - he has found the net in his last three games and has never previously scored in four consecutive Football League appearances.
  • 10 of Luton's 16 goals in all competitions this season have been scored via set-pieces.

Saturday 14th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea6510124816
2Charlton6420115614
3Leeds6411103713
4West Brom6330107312
5Bristol City6321118311
6Fulham6312105510
7Preston6312117410
8QPR631299010
9Birmingham631268-210
10Nottm Forest62319639
11Sheff Wed63038629
12Millwall623157-29
13Cardiff622279-28
14Brentford62135417
15Luton6213101007
16Reading62138807
17Blackburn621357-27
18Middlesbrough613278-16
19Derby613269-36
20Hull612369-35
21Barnsley612349-55
22Wigan6114411-74
23Huddersfield6015511-61
24Stoke6015615-91
