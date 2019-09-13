Middlesbrough v Reading

George Friend has had surgery on a ruptured tendon

Middlesbrough are without captain George Friend and midfielder Jonny Howson, who have had minor operations.

Jonathan Woodgate's side will also be missing Rudy Gestede - who picked up a hamstring injury on international duty - while Hayden Coulson remains out.

Reading could have left-back Tyler Blackett back from injury though Matt Miazga (hamstring) is still sidelined.

Midfielder Josh Barrett is set to miss out but striker George Puscas should start after impressing for his country.

Match facts