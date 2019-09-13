Middlesbrough v Reading
Middlesbrough are without captain George Friend and midfielder Jonny Howson, who have had minor operations.
Jonathan Woodgate's side will also be missing Rudy Gestede - who picked up a hamstring injury on international duty - while Hayden Coulson remains out.
Reading could have left-back Tyler Blackett back from injury though Matt Miazga (hamstring) is still sidelined.
Midfielder Josh Barrett is set to miss out but striker George Puscas should start after impressing for his country.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won their last five Championship matches against Reading, winning four of those by a one-goal margin.
- Reading's last three league visits to the Riverside Stadium against Middlesbrough have all ended in 1-2 defeats.
- Middlesbrough have lost more points from winning positions than any other Championship side this season (6), dropping four in their last two games against Millwall and Bristol City.
- Reading's John Swift has created 23 chances in the Championship this season - six more than any other player.
- Since the start of the 2014-15 season, Middlesbrough forward Britt Assombalonga has scored 62 Championship goals - seven more than any other player.
- Reading have won their last two away games in all competitions, as many as in their previous 35 on the road; the Royals last won three in a row in September 2016.