Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Reading
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Reading

George Friend in action for Middlesbrough
George Friend has had surgery on a ruptured tendon
Middlesbrough are without captain George Friend and midfielder Jonny Howson, who have had minor operations.

Jonathan Woodgate's side will also be missing Rudy Gestede - who picked up a hamstring injury on international duty - while Hayden Coulson remains out.

Reading could have left-back Tyler Blackett back from injury though Matt Miazga (hamstring) is still sidelined.

Midfielder Josh Barrett is set to miss out but striker George Puscas should start after impressing for his country.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won their last five Championship matches against Reading, winning four of those by a one-goal margin.
  • Reading's last three league visits to the Riverside Stadium against Middlesbrough have all ended in 1-2 defeats.
  • Middlesbrough have lost more points from winning positions than any other Championship side this season (6), dropping four in their last two games against Millwall and Bristol City.
  • Reading's John Swift has created 23 chances in the Championship this season - six more than any other player.
  • Since the start of the 2014-15 season, Middlesbrough forward Britt Assombalonga has scored 62 Championship goals - seven more than any other player.
  • Reading have won their last two away games in all competitions, as many as in their previous 35 on the road; the Royals last won three in a row in September 2016.

Saturday 14th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea6510124816
2Charlton6420115614
3Leeds6411103713
4West Brom6330107312
5Bristol City6321118311
6Fulham6312105510
7Preston6312117410
8QPR631299010
9Birmingham631268-210
10Nottm Forest62319639
11Sheff Wed63038629
12Millwall623157-29
13Cardiff622279-28
14Brentford62135417
15Luton6213101007
16Reading62138807
17Blackburn621357-27
18Middlesbrough613278-16
19Derby613269-36
20Hull612369-35
21Barnsley612349-55
22Wigan6114411-74
23Huddersfield6015511-61
24Stoke6015615-91
View full Championship table

