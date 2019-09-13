Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City
- From the section Championship
Charlton have worries about top scorer Lyle Taylor after he picked up a knock on international duty with Montserrat.
Brighton loanee Beram Kayal could make his Addicks debut after featuring twice for Israel, while Deji Oshilaja has returned to training.
Birmingham forward Kerim Mrabti could play for the first time since the opening day of the season after recovering from a hamstring problem.
But Jefferson Montero is out for several weeks with a thigh injury.
Match facts
- Charlton completed a league double over Birmingham the last time the two sides met in the 2015-16 campaign.
- Birmingham have won one of their last eight visits to Charlton (W1 D4 L3), a 2-0 victory in February 2014.
- Charlton have lost just two of their last 25 games in all competitions (W16 D7 L2).
- Birmingham have lost their last three away games in all competitions all by the same score (3-0) and have attempted just 21 shots across three defeats.
- Charlton manager Lee Bowyer - who played for both the Addicks and Birmingham during his career - scored in this fixture in August 1995 for Charlton in a 3-1 league win.
- Charlton are the first newly-promoted Championship side to remain unbeaten in their first six league games of the season since Brighton in 2011-12 - the Seagulls went on to finish 10th.