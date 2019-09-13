Championship
Charlton15:00Birmingham
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City

Lyle Taylor
Lyle Taylor has scored five goals in six games this season and is the joint-top scorer in the Championship
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Charlton have worries about top scorer Lyle Taylor after he picked up a knock on international duty with Montserrat.

Brighton loanee Beram Kayal could make his Addicks debut after featuring twice for Israel, while Deji Oshilaja has returned to training.

Birmingham forward Kerim Mrabti could play for the first time since the opening day of the season after recovering from a hamstring problem.

But Jefferson Montero is out for several weeks with a thigh injury.

Match facts

  • Charlton completed a league double over Birmingham the last time the two sides met in the 2015-16 campaign.
  • Birmingham have won one of their last eight visits to Charlton (W1 D4 L3), a 2-0 victory in February 2014.
  • Charlton have lost just two of their last 25 games in all competitions (W16 D7 L2).
  • Birmingham have lost their last three away games in all competitions all by the same score (3-0) and have attempted just 21 shots across three defeats.
  • Charlton manager Lee Bowyer - who played for both the Addicks and Birmingham during his career - scored in this fixture in August 1995 for Charlton in a 3-1 league win.
  • Charlton are the first newly-promoted Championship side to remain unbeaten in their first six league games of the season since Brighton in 2011-12 - the Seagulls went on to finish 10th.

Saturday 14th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea6510124816
2Charlton6420115614
3Leeds6411103713
4West Brom6330107312
5Bristol City6321118311
6Fulham6312105510
7Preston6312117410
8QPR631299010
9Birmingham631268-210
10Nottm Forest62319639
11Sheff Wed63038629
12Millwall623157-29
13Cardiff622279-28
14Brentford62135417
15Luton6213101007
16Reading62138807
17Blackburn621357-27
18Middlesbrough613278-16
19Derby613269-36
20Hull612369-35
21Barnsley612349-55
22Wigan6114411-74
23Huddersfield6015511-61
24Stoke6015615-91
View full Championship table

