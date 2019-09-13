Hull City v Wigan Athletic

Markus Henriksen made 39 appearances for Hull City last season

Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen could make his first appearance of the season.

The Norwegian had been expected to leave the Tigers before the European transfer deadline but will now stay until January at least.

Wigan midfielder Anthony Pilkington (thigh) is back in training but unlikely to make the squad.

Teenage striker Joe Gelhardt (hamstring) made his debut against Barnsley and could be involved again.

Match facts