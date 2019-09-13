Championship
Hull15:00Wigan
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Wigan Athletic

Markus Henriksen
Markus Henriksen made 39 appearances for Hull City last season
Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen could make his first appearance of the season.

The Norwegian had been expected to leave the Tigers before the European transfer deadline but will now stay until January at least.

Wigan midfielder Anthony Pilkington (thigh) is back in training but unlikely to make the squad.

Teenage striker Joe Gelhardt (hamstring) made his debut against Barnsley and could be involved again.

Match facts

  • Hull City have won each of their past two home league matches against Wigan, most recently a 2-1 success over the Latics in April 2019.
  • Wigan have not lost consecutive league meetings with Hull since September 1991.
  • Hull have managed just two wins in their past 13 games in all competitions (W2 D5 L6) and are winless in five (W0 D3 L2).
  • Since the start of last season, Wigan Athletic have won just two of their 28 away games in all competitions (W2 D5 L21).
  • Hull have kept two clean sheets in their last 19 games in all competitions, both against current League One teams - Ipswich Town in March and Tranmere Rovers in August.
  • Wigan have scored just one goal from their last 61 shots in all competitions.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea6510124816
2Charlton6420115614
3Leeds6411103713
4West Brom6330107312
5Bristol City6321118311
6Fulham6312105510
7Preston6312117410
8QPR631299010
9Birmingham631268-210
10Nottm Forest62319639
11Sheff Wed63038629
12Millwall623157-29
13Cardiff622279-28
14Brentford62135417
15Luton6213101007
16Reading62138807
17Blackburn621357-27
18Middlesbrough613278-16
19Derby613269-36
20Hull612369-35
21Barnsley612349-55
22Wigan6114411-74
23Huddersfield6015511-61
24Stoke6015615-91
