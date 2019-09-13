Championship
Swansea15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Joe Rodon
Joe Rodon has played all six league games for unbeaten Swansea this season
Championship leaders Swansea will assess centre-back Joe Rodon as they look to make it six wins out of seven.

The 21-year-old suffered a knock in Wales' friendly win over Belarus on Monday, but Bersant Celina is available after playing for Kosovo in the 5-3 defeat by England.

Nottingham Forest right-back Carl Jenkinson will be sidelined for a few weeks with an ankle injury.

Matty Cash may have to fill in, while striker Rafa Mir (leg) is out too.

Match facts

  • Excluding play-offs, three of the last six league meetings between Swansea and Nottingham Forest at Liberty Stadium have ended goalless, including last season's encounter.
  • Nottingham Forest have lost only two of their last 12 regular league matches against Swansea (W5 D5 L2).
  • This is only the second time Swansea City have won as many as five of their opening six league games to a season (W5 D1 L0), also doing so in 1923-24 in the Third Division South.
  • Nottingham Forest have lost only one of their last 11 matches in all competitions (W7 D3 L1).
  • Swansea have not won five consecutive league matches since December 2007 when they were in League One (six in a row).
  • Albert Adomah has had a hand in four goals in his last four appearances in all competitions for Nottingham Forest (3 goals, 1 assist).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea6510124816
2Charlton6420115614
3Leeds6411103713
4West Brom6330107312
5Bristol City6321118311
6Fulham6312105510
7Preston6312117410
8QPR631299010
9Birmingham631268-210
10Nottm Forest62319639
11Sheff Wed63038629
12Millwall623157-29
13Cardiff622279-28
14Brentford62135417
15Luton6213101007
16Reading62138807
17Blackburn621357-27
18Middlesbrough613278-16
19Derby613269-36
20Hull612369-35
21Barnsley612349-55
22Wigan6114411-74
23Huddersfield6015511-61
24Stoke6015615-91
