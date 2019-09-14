League Two
Scunthorpe15:00Morecambe
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium

Scunthorpe United v Morecambe

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter7520104617
2Newport743072515
3Crewe750297215
4Swindon7421148614
5Forest Green741265113
6Cheltenham7322127511
7Grimsby7322139411
8Plymouth7322128411
9Macclesfield732296311
10Bradford732285311
11Crawley7322119211
12Mansfield723210829
13Colchester72326609
14Port Vale7232810-29
15Salford7151101008
16Cambridge722367-18
17Leyton Orient7223812-48
18Northampton721478-17
19Carlisle7214813-57
20Morecambe7133812-46
21Walsall713338-56
22Oldham7124510-55
23Stevenage7034410-63
24Scunthorpe7016515-101
