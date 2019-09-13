League Two
Northampton15:00Newport
Venue: PTS Academy Stadium

Northampton Town v Newport County

Midfielder Alan McCormack could return for Northampton as they look to end Newport's 17-game unbeaten run.

The Cobblers, who will be without Ryan Watson (broken collarbone), were the last team to beat the Exiles in a regular-season league game last March.

Newport defender Ryan Inniss is absent as he starts a five-match ban.

But Danny McNamara is back in contention after missing last week's win over Port Vale because he was with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th September 2019

  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00NewportNewport County
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • ExeterExeter City15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • SalfordSalford City15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • StevenageStevenage15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • WalsallWalsall15:00BradfordBradford City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter7520104617
2Newport743072515
3Crewe750297215
4Swindon7421148614
5Forest Green741265113
6Cheltenham7322127511
7Grimsby7322139411
8Plymouth7322128411
9Macclesfield732296311
10Bradford732285311
11Crawley7322119211
12Mansfield723210829
13Colchester72326609
14Port Vale7232810-29
15Salford7151101008
16Cambridge722367-18
17Leyton Orient7223812-48
18Northampton721478-17
19Carlisle7214813-57
20Morecambe7133812-46
21Walsall713338-56
22Oldham7124510-55
23Stevenage7034410-63
24Scunthorpe7016515-101
View full League Two table

Top Stories