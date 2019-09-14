Stevenage v Carlisle United
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|4
|6
|17
|2
|Newport
|7
|4
|3
|0
|7
|2
|5
|15
|3
|Crewe
|7
|5
|0
|2
|9
|7
|2
|15
|4
|Swindon
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|8
|6
|14
|5
|Forest Green
|7
|4
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|13
|6
|Cheltenham
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|7
|5
|11
|7
|Grimsby
|7
|3
|2
|2
|13
|9
|4
|11
|8
|Plymouth
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|8
|4
|11
|9
|Macclesfield
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|6
|3
|11
|10
|Bradford
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|5
|3
|11
|11
|Crawley
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|9
|2
|11
|12
|Mansfield
|7
|2
|3
|2
|10
|8
|2
|9
|13
|Colchester
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|6
|0
|9
|14
|Port Vale
|7
|2
|3
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|15
|Salford
|7
|1
|5
|1
|10
|10
|0
|8
|16
|Cambridge
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|8
|17
|Leyton Orient
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|8
|18
|Northampton
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|19
|Carlisle
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|7
|20
|Morecambe
|7
|1
|3
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|6
|21
|Walsall
|7
|1
|3
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|6
|22
|Oldham
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|5
|23
|Stevenage
|7
|0
|3
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|24
|Scunthorpe
|7
|0
|1
|6
|5
|15
|-10
|1