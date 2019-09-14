Scottish Premiership
Hamilton12:00Celtic
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium, Scotland

Hamilton Academical v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 3McMann
  • 26Stubbs
  • 24Easton
  • 5Fjørtoft
  • 21Want
  • 10Alston
  • 13Gogic
  • 28Smith
  • 7Collar
  • 9Oakley

Substitutes

  • 4McKenna
  • 14Cunningham
  • 17Beck
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 20Moyo
  • 31Southwood
  • 99Ogboe

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 33Elhamed
  • 35Ajer
  • 2Jullien
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 49Forrest
  • 17Christie
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 1Gordon
  • 9Griffiths
  • 10Bayo
  • 13Bauer
  • 15Hayes
  • 18Rogic
  • 21Ntcham
Referee:
Don Robertson

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic44001731412
2Rangers43019459
3Livingston42208448
4Aberdeen42116337
5Motherwell42118627
6Kilmarnock411224-24
7Hamilton411258-34
8Ross County411247-34
9Hibernian4112411-74
10St Mirren410324-23
11Hearts402258-32
12St Johnstone4022412-82
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport