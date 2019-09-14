Hamilton Academical v Celtic
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Fon Williams
- 3McMann
- 26Stubbs
- 24Easton
- 5Fjørtoft
- 21Want
- 10Alston
- 13Gogic
- 28Smith
- 7Collar
- 9Oakley
Substitutes
- 4McKenna
- 14Cunningham
- 17Beck
- 18MacKinnon
- 20Moyo
- 31Southwood
- 99Ogboe
Celtic
- 67Forster
- 33Elhamed
- 35Ajer
- 2Jullien
- 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 49Forrest
- 17Christie
- 27Elyounoussi
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 1Gordon
- 9Griffiths
- 10Bayo
- 13Bauer
- 15Hayes
- 18Rogic
- 21Ntcham
- Referee:
- Don Robertson