Sheffield United v Southampton

Fitness doubt Callum Robinson scored his first Sheffield United goal in their 2-2 draw at Chelsea prior to the international break

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United are monitoring the fitness of David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson, who suffered respective shoulder and hamstring injuries on international duty.

Midfielder John Fleck's hamstring injury is also being assessed.

Southampton are again without Nathan Redmond due to an ankle injury, while left-back Kevin Danso is suspended.

Ryan Bertrand and Michael Obafemi are available again and Moussa Djenepo could be involved.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: Sheffield United's only defeat so far was a battling home loss by unbeaten Leicester, after which they were applauded off by the fans for their tireless efforts.

Manager Chris Wilder's reaction afterwards was illuminating, as he seethed about his side's sloppiness, unhappy that his team's standards had dropped below the level he demands. That they reacted a week later with a gutsy draw at Stamford Bridge is perhaps an indication of how eager his players are to respond to his criticism.

Southampton will arrive with renewed self-belief having ended August on a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions, only enhancing the feeling that this has all the makings of being a thoroughly watchable duel.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "It's been a pleasing start from a lot of aspects, playing-wise, in and out of possession.

"We take confidence from it, of course, but we're the type of club who are not looking back. We're looking forward to the next challenge and we've got a big one on Saturday."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "They are an interesting opponent. They have made a good start in the Premier League and their last result against Chelsea was a massive point.

"They have interesting tactics, good habits and good optimism I think. They have a good mentality in their team and the atmosphere in the stadium will be hard to play against. We want to press them early and try to win the balls earlier."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Sheffield United's good start will continue this weekend. Southampton are another of the teams who have had some very mixed performances and results this season, which is why I am backing the Blades to pick up another three points.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first Premier League meeting between the sides since a goalless draw at Bramall Lane in March 1994.

Southampton have won just one of their last five away league games against the Blades (D2, L2) and failed to score in four of them.

Saints have lost seven of their nine top-flight away fixtures against Sheffield United, only winning once.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have lost only one of their last 11 league matches (W5, D5).

They are trying to avoid consecutive home defeats, which only happened once in the Championship last term.

The Blades have kept clean sheets in nine of their past 12 league fixtures at Bramall Lane.

Eight of the club's nine most recent home league goals have been scored in the second half.

Excluding own-goals, all four of United's goals this season have been scored by British or Irish players.

David McGoldrick scored 12 goals in 64 league appearances for Southampton between 2006 and 2009.

Southampton