Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Chelsea's last league victory at Molineux was in 2012, when Frank Lampard scored an 89th-minute winner

TEAM NEWS

Wolves defender Wily Boly is suspended following his sending off against Everton, so Jesus Vallejo could make his Premier League debut.

Wing-back Matt Doherty was unavailable for Ireland over the international break and may be a doubt for this game.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger might make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury.

The Blues will monitor N'Golo Kante and Pedro, who have been nursing respective ankle and hamstring problems.

Emerson Palmieri will also be assessed after suffering a minor muscle strain while playing for Italy.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Last time I saw Wolves play at home to Chelsea was an FA Cup fifth-round tie in early 2017. Wolves were just outside the relegation zone in the Championship and the visitors topped the Premier League.

It would have been tough to conceive that within 18 months you could make a case for Chelsea being underdogs at Molineux.

Not that Nuno Espirito Santo will see it like that - after all, Wolves still haven't won a league game this season despite six wins from six in Europa League qualifying.

Chelsea's very youthful side have - as you might expect - shown both promise and naivety. This will not be dull.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There is nothing wrong with the Blues' attacking play under Frank Lampard, but they have some improving to do at the back.

I am confident Lampard will get it right though. This is a tricky one for Chelsea because I really rate Wolves and the way they play, but I just have a feeling the Blues will edge it.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v MOTDx stars Chelcee Grimes, Craig Mitch and Reece Parkinson

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea's most recent league victory against Wolves was at Molineux on 2 January 2012, when Frank Lampard scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute.

Wolves took four points out of a possible six against the Blues last season, one more than they managed in their first eight Premier League games against them.

Chelsea have won five of their past seven top-flight matches at Molineux, although Wolves have claimed victories in two of the last three such meetings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are unbeaten in 10 home league games since losing to Crystal Palace in January (W6, D4).

It is their longest undefeated run at home in the top flight since an 18-match streak from 1971 to 1972.

Wolves have lost just four of 13 Premier League games against the established top-six sides since promotion in 2018 (W4, D5).

They are winless in their first four league matches (D3, L1) - the past four times this happened to them in the top flight they were relegated.

Raul Jimenez has eight goals in eight starts for Wolves in all competitions this season.

Jimenez was the only player to score against Chelsea home and away in last season's Premier League.

Ryan Bennett is one short of 100 Premier League appearances, including 61 for Norwich.

Chelsea