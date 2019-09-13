Liverpool v Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has lost just four of his last 17 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (W5, D8)

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has returned to training following a pre-season calf injury and is under consideration to be involved.

James Milner and Joe Gomez are both pushing for recalls but keeper Alisson and Nathaniel Clyne are still missing.

Sean Longstaff is out for Newcastle after twisting his ankle in training.

Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle, DeAndre Yedlin and Florian Lejeune also remain unavailable to Steve Bruce.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: A fixture that produced two of the Premier League's most memorable games in successive 1990s seasons is unlikely to give us quite the same thrill now.

As they did then, Liverpool ought to win, but if it takes a late goal a la Collymore or Fowler to get it done, then something's gone a little wrong - and Newcastle will have (almost) done things just right.

They won at Spurs in their last away game thanks to a disciplined defensive display, and a similar but even better effort will be needed at a ground where Newcastle have won just twice in the league in 46 visits since 1950.

Maybe having a Brazilian striker is the key? Mirandinha 1988. Joelinton 2019?

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "We are going to the European champions and they are as good a team as you will ever play against, so we'll have to defend well.

"It's always been a big fixture and you want to go there and take them on. It's what we're in it for. The core of the squad have been together a couple of years and they're a really honest and genuine group.

"When you've got that, you're capable of doing anything. They've gone to Spurs and won and they beat Man City last year, so they've got it in them."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am sure Magpies boss Steve Bruce is going to set up his side as they did in their win at Tottenham, camped in their own half to try to stifle Liverpool, but I don't see it working this time.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have lost 75 top-flight matches against Liverpool, more than versus any other team.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 23 home league games against the Magpies (W19, D4) and have scored in each of those matches.

Newcastle's most recent win at Anfield was by 2-0 in April 1994.

Liverpool have scored 98 Premier League goals in this fixture.

Liverpool

They are vying to become only the fourth English team to win 14 consecutive top-flight matches and the first to score more than once in each game.

Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in 42 league matches at Anfield dating back to April 2017 (W32, D10).

The Reds could equal their Premier League club record of 10 consecutive home victories.

Liverpool have scored in 17 successive home league games since last October's goalless draw with Manchester City.

Eight of Liverpool's 12 goals this term have been scored in the first half.

Mohamad Salah has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against Newcastle.

Newcastle United