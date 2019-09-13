Norwich City v Manchester City

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte damaged his lateral meniscus and knee cartilage against Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Norwich's Tom Trybull is absent with an ankle injury, while Christoph Zimmerman may miss out because of a foot injury.

Timm Klose and Onel Hernandez remain sidelined, while Max Aarons is doubtful after being hurt on England Under-21 duty, though his injury is not serious.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is not expected to play again until 2020 following knee surgery.

He may be replaced by the fit-again John Stones, while Gabriel Jesus has recovered from a hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: The omens aren't good for Norwich. They've won just one Premier League home game against Manchester City and have lost 11 of their last 12 games against reigning champions.

Two goals for Finland took Teemu Pukki to seven in six games for club and country. The Canaries' attacking football is great fun. But, like Blackpool in 2010-11, they'll go down if they remain as naively open at the back.

A pointer to a side's quality is how it fares after an international break. Pep Guardiola's City have won their last eight such games, scoring 31 goals and conceding just three!

Sergio Aguero loves this fixture, with six goals in six starts in league and cup. He's on fire and should have too much for Norwich's youngsters.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It would be a massive confidence boost for the Canaries if they can pick up a point here, but I just don't see it happening.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro v MOTDx stars Chelcee Grimes, Craig Mitch and Reece Parkinson

They are two wins short of equalling the top-flight record

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich's solitary win in the past 14 Premier League meetings was by 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the 2012-13 season (D6, L7).

The Canaries' only other Premier League win against Manchester City came at home in February 1993.

Norwich City

The Canaries could lose four successive league and cup games for just the second time under Daniel Farke.

Norwich have lost 11 of their past 12 Premier League games against the division's reigning champions, with their solitary success coming, coincidentally, against Manchester City in 2013.

The Norfolk side have given 1427 minutes to players aged 21 or younger this season - 380 more than any other Premier League team.

They have faced more shots (54) and conceded more goals (nine) from open play than any other side in this season's Premier League; opponents Manchester City are top for both categories.

Finnish striker Teemu Pukki has scored 15 goals in his last 15 games for club and country.

Pukki could become the first player to score in each of Norwich's first three home games in a top-flight season since Justin Fashanu in 1980.

Manchester City