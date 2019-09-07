Scottish Gossip: Andy Robertson, Stephen O'Donnell, Scotland, Celtic, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Captain Andy Robertson accuses Scotland of being scared after taking the lead against Russia as he admits: "I've never seen anything like it." (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock defender Stephen O'Donnell shoulders the blame for Scotland's defeat to Russia, saying he was too far up the pitch to deal with the counter-attack that led to his own goal. (Sun)

Celtic winger Marian Shved has been sent home from international duty with Ukraine after injuring his ankle in training. (Times, print edition)

"I'm happy to play wherever I'm asked to for club and country," says Glenn Middleton, the Rangers winger on loan at Hibs, after scoring from a central attacking role in the Scotland U21 win over San Marino. (Daily Record)

Hearts owner Ann Budge has backed her club and rivals Hibs to challenge for European places this season despite a poor start to the campaign from the Edinburgh pair. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen have received a double fitness boost with right-back Shay Logan and midfielder Dean Campbell both set to return in the Premiership next weekend. (Evening Express)

Motherwell have opened contract talks with defender Charles Dunne. (Daily Express, print edition)

Left-back Sean Mackie, 20, is determined to make his mark at Hibs in the long run after agreeing a season-long loan move to Dundee. (Daily Record)

Manager Paul Hartley is loving life at ambitious League Two new boys Cove Rangers after taking "a battering" at Falkirk. (Sun)

Brighton forward Leandro Trossard has dropped out of the Belgium squad to face Scotland on Monday with a groin problem, with the visitors already missing Eden Hazard, Axel Witsel and Vincent Kompany among others. (Daily Express, print edition)