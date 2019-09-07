Scotland v Belgium: Pick your team for the Euro 2020 qualifier at Hampden
|Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v Belgium
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Monday, 9 September Time: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.
Following Friday's home defeat to Russia, Scotland must take points against Group I leaders Belgium at Hampden on Monday to keep faint hopes of automatic Euro 2020 qualification alive.
But who would you pick to upset the team currently ranked number one in the world by Fifa?
Put together an XI in your preferred formation and share it with your friends...