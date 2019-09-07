Scotland v Belgium: Pick your team for the Euro 2020 qualifier at Hampden

Kenny McLean &amp; Robert Snodgrass
Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v Belgium
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Monday, 9 September Time: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Following Friday's home defeat to Russia, Scotland must take points against Group I leaders Belgium at Hampden on Monday to keep faint hopes of automatic Euro 2020 qualification alive.

But who would you pick to upset the team currently ranked number one in the world by Fifa?

Put together an XI in your preferred formation and share it with your friends...

My Scotland XI

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport