European Championship Qualifying - Group A
Kosovo2Czech Rep1

Kosovo v Czech Republic

Line-ups

Kosovo

  • 12Muric
  • 15Vojvoda
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Aliti
  • 2Hadergjonaj
  • 4Voca
  • 8Halimi
  • 22ZhegrovaSubstituted forMuslijaat 56'minutes
  • 9Celina
  • 11RashaniSubstituted forBerishaat 51'minutes
  • 18MuriqiBooked at 15mins

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 5Dresevic
  • 6Rashkaj
  • 7Hasani
  • 10Muslija
  • 14Berisha
  • 16Bekaj
  • 19Paqarada
  • 20Kryeziu
  • 21Nuhiu
  • 23Berisha

Czech Rep

  • 1Vaclik
  • 2Kaderábek
  • 3CelustkaBooked at 18mins
  • 17Suchy
  • 18Boril
  • 8Darida
  • 15Soucek
  • 12Masopust
  • 21KralSubstituted forHusbauerat 72'minutes
  • 14Jankto
  • 19SchickSubstituted forKrmencikat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Brabec
  • 5Coufal
  • 6Simic
  • 7Krejci
  • 9Kalvach
  • 10Husbauer
  • 11Krmencik
  • 13Kopic
  • 16Koubek
  • 20Dolezal
  • 22Novák
  • 23Pavlenka
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamKosovoAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

Foul by Lukas Masopust (Czech Republic).

Florent Muslija (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Florent Hadergjonaj.

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Josef Husbauer replaces Alex Kral.

Foul by Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic).

Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Florent Hadergjonaj with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Kosovo 2, Czech Republic 1. Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valon Berisha following a corner.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Jan Boril.

Hand ball by Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo).

Foul by Jan Boril (Czech Republic).

Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Michal Krmencik replaces Patrik Schick.

Attempt missed. Bersant Celina (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.

Attempt saved. Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Valon Berisha with a cross.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Ondrej Celustka.

Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valon Berisha.

Pavel Kaderábek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo).

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Jakub Jankto.

Substitution

Substitution, Kosovo. Florent Muslija replaces Edon Zhegrova.

Alex Kral (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Besar Halimi (Kosovo).

Hand ball by Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo).

Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Idriz Voca (Kosovo).

Substitution

Substitution, Kosovo. Valon Berisha replaces Elbasan Rashani.

Lukas Masopust (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Besar Halimi (Kosovo).

Alex Kral (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Idriz Voca (Kosovo).

Second Half

Second Half begins Kosovo 1, Czech Republic 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Kosovo 1, Czech Republic 1.

Offside, Kosovo. Mergim Vojvoda tries a through ball, but Fidan Aliti is caught offside.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Pavel Kaderábek.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Mergim Vojvoda.

Hand ball by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42207528
2England220010196
3Czech Rep420268-26
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany430115699
3Netherlands320110556
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia4004214-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark4220155108
3Switzerland31206425
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar4004012-120

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Croatia43019459
3Wales42024406
4Slovakia42027616
5Azerbaijan4004412-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001331015
2Sweden5311127510
3Norway522110738
4Romania521212757
5Malta5104212-103
6Faroe Islands5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland540182612
2Austria530213679
3Slovenia52219368
4Israel52219818
5North Macedonia512268-25
6Latvia5005119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium55001511415
2Russia54011741312
3Kazakhstan52128807
4Scotland520359-46
5Cyprus51137614
6San Marino5005024-240

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland540172512
3Bos-Herze521210737
4Armenia520389-16
5Greece511369-34
6Liechtenstein5005018-180
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories