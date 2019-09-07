Kosovo v Czech Republic

Foul by Lukas Masopust (Czech Republic).
Line-ups
Kosovo
- 12Muric
- 15Vojvoda
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Aliti
- 2Hadergjonaj
- 4Voca
- 8Halimi
- 22ZhegrovaSubstituted forMuslijaat 56'minutes
- 9Celina
- 11RashaniSubstituted forBerishaat 51'minutes
- 18MuriqiBooked at 15mins
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 5Dresevic
- 6Rashkaj
- 7Hasani
- 10Muslija
- 14Berisha
- 16Bekaj
- 19Paqarada
- 20Kryeziu
- 21Nuhiu
- 23Berisha
Czech Rep
- 1Vaclik
- 2Kaderábek
- 3CelustkaBooked at 18mins
- 17Suchy
- 18Boril
- 8Darida
- 15Soucek
- 12Masopust
- 21KralSubstituted forHusbauerat 72'minutes
- 14Jankto
- 19SchickSubstituted forKrmencikat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Brabec
- 5Coufal
- 6Simic
- 7Krejci
- 9Kalvach
- 10Husbauer
- 11Krmencik
- 13Kopic
- 16Koubek
- 20Dolezal
- 22Novák
- 23Pavlenka
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Florent Muslija (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Florent Hadergjonaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Josef Husbauer replaces Alex Kral.
Foul by Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic).
Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Florent Hadergjonaj with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo 2, Czech Republic 1. Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valon Berisha following a corner.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Jan Boril.
Hand ball by Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo).
Foul by Jan Boril (Czech Republic).
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Michal Krmencik replaces Patrik Schick.
Attempt missed. Bersant Celina (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.
Attempt saved. Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Valon Berisha with a cross.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Ondrej Celustka.
Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valon Berisha.
Pavel Kaderábek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo).
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Jakub Jankto.
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Florent Muslija replaces Edon Zhegrova.
Alex Kral (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Besar Halimi (Kosovo).
Hand ball by Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo).
Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Idriz Voca (Kosovo).
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Valon Berisha replaces Elbasan Rashani.
Lukas Masopust (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Besar Halimi (Kosovo).
Alex Kral (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Idriz Voca (Kosovo).
Second Half
Second Half begins Kosovo 1, Czech Republic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Kosovo 1, Czech Republic 1.
Offside, Kosovo. Mergim Vojvoda tries a through ball, but Fidan Aliti is caught offside.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Pavel Kaderábek.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Mergim Vojvoda.
Hand ball by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).