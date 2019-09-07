Sunday's gossip column: De Gea, Skriniar, Neymar, Van der Sar, Chelsea

Juventus will open talks with Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, in January, with the Old Trafford outfit having already lined up his successor. (Express)

United are close to finalising a return for former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, 48, by appointing him as director of football. (Mirror)

Football agents have been told to be ready for Chelsea to do business in the January transfer window. (Mirror)

Inter Milan and Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 24, will be the subject of a new bid from Manchester City in January, with manager Pep Guardiola needing to solve defensive injury problems. (Express)

Virgil van Dijk, 28, has agreed a new six-year deal at Liverpool after the club moved to keep the Netherlands defender in the wake of Harry Maguire's £80m move to Manchester United. (Mirror)

Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, 30, would have stayed at West Ham for the remainder of his contract if Sevilla had not bid for him in the last week of the summer transfer window. (Football.London)

Brazil forward Neymar, 27, could still make the switch back to Barcelona from Paris St-Germain, according to Barca defender Gerard Pique. (Cedena SER via Mirror)

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 22, has been taking English lessons in a bid to integrate himself fully into life in London. (Football. London)

Roma forward Edin Dzeko is looking forward to working with new recruit Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 30, after the Armenian midfielder joined the Serie A side from Arsenal on loan for the season. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian)

Juan Cuadrado, 31, will hold contract talks with Juventus with the Colombia winger's playing time limited so far under new manager Maurizio Sarri. (Goal)

Spain's Dani Ceballos, 23, asked Real Madrid not to sell him, before the midfielder moved to Arsenal on a season-long loan. (Mirror)

Forward Eddie Nketiah, 20, chose to move to Leeds on loan from Arsenal to give himself a better chance to break into the Gunners' first team in the future. (Mail)

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui wanted to bring Spain defender Nacho Fernandez, 29, to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan from Real Madrid in the summer. (Marca)

Napoli plan to extend Fabian Ruiz's contract to fend off interest from Real Madrid, who already had a £40.7m offer for the Spain under-21 midfielder rejected in the summer. (Football Italia)

Former Lyon women manager Reynald Pedros is in discussions to become the head coach of the South Korea national team. (L'Equipe - in French)