Jersey Bulls beat Bagshot 7-1 to record the biggest win in the new club's history

Jersey Bulls play their home games at St Helier's Springfield Stadium

Jersey Bulls registered their record victory as they beat Bagshot 7-1 to extend their winning run to their first seven games - although they conceded their first ever goal.

Goals from Harry Cardwell, Karl Hinds, Fraser Barlow, two from Daryl Wilson and one from Jules Gabbiadini put the Bulls 6-0 up at half-time.

Alex Jeffers' 52nd-minute strike saw Bagshot claw one back.

But Barlow's second 19 minutes later secured the victory at Springfield.

Bagshot's Edward Garden struck a penalty over the bar with nine minutes to go.

The island side, which was formed this season, remain top of the Combined Counties League Division One.