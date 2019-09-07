Jersey Bulls beat Bagshot 7-1 to record the biggest win in the new club's history

Jersey Bulls registered their record victory as they beat Bagshot 7-1 to extend their winning run to their first seven games - although they conceded their first ever goal.

Goals from Harry Cardwell, Karl Hinds, Fraser Barlow, two from Daryl Wilson and one from Jules Gabbiadini put the Bulls 6-0 up at half-time.

Alex Jeffers' 52nd-minute strike saw Bagshot claw one back.

But Barlow's second 19 minutes later secured the victory at Springfield.

Bagshot's Edward Garden struck a penalty over the bar with nine minutes to go.

The island side, which was formed this season, remain top of the Combined Counties League Division One.

Jersey Bulls' opening results
3 August: Beat Ash United 3-0 (h)
14 August: Beat Deportivo Galicia 6-0 (a)
17 August: Beat Godalming Town 5-0 (a)
25 August: Beat Fleet Spurs 4-0 (h)
26 August: Beat Westside 1-0 (a)
7 September: Beat Bagshot 7-1 (h)

