Scottish Challenge Cup: Connah's Quay edge out Cove Rangers, Dundee United lose to Arbroath

Dundee United's Sam Stanton hit the post in his side's shootout defeat

Connah's Quay Nomads claimed their second Scottish victim of the season as they edged past Cove Rangers 1-0 in the Challenge Cup third round.

Welsh side Nomads - who handed Kilmarnock an embarrassing first-round defeat in Europa League qualifying - needed a late Michael Bakare strike to beat the League Two newcomers at home.

Championship leaders Dundee United were knocked out on penalties by Arbroath at Tannadice, while League Two strugglers Stenhousemuir beat Welsh champions The New Saints in a shootout.

Robbie Neilson's United have a 100% record in the Championship but showed seven changes from their last league outing, the 6-2 derby demolition of Dundee. And they paid the price as League One champions Arbroath prevailed 4-3 on spot-kicks after a goalless stalemate.

TNS are the dominant force in Welsh football - winning the title the last eight years in a row - but they were stunned at Ochileview. Ryan Brobbel's late penalty took the tie the distance, after Kieran Anderson had put Stenny in front shortly after half-time, but the home side triumphed 3-1 in the shootout.

Airdrieonians won a ding-dong battle against League of Ireland side Bohemians, the Scots twice being pegged back before Callum Smith hit the winner.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle eased past Greenock Morton 3-1 in an all-Championship affair and St Mirren Under-21s are one of only two colts teams left in the competition after seeing off Stirling Albion 1-0.

In the remaining third-round ties, Dundee host Elgin City on Sunday and Rangers Under-21s visit Ballymena on Wednesday. The fourth-round draw takes place on Tuesday at 12.30pm.

Comeback of the day

Clyde looked down and out when trailing 2-0 at home to second-tier side Queen of the South with half an hour to play.

But three goals in a dizzying 16-minute spell from Chris McStay, David Goodwillie and Martin McNiff sealed an incredible comeback by the League One outift.

And they didn't even have to call upon the mercurial on-field talents of their 50-year-old manager Danny Lennon, who pulled his boots back on for a famous playing cameo in a recent Glasgow Cup tie.

A kicking match in Kelty

The day's Scotland v England battle had a feisty edge as Lowland League title hopefuls hosted English National League side Solihull Moors.

The visitors, managed by former Blackburn Rovers and England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, infuriated the locals with some agricultural challenges.

And Barry Ferguson's Ketly's pride was also bruised as they led through a first-half Cammy Russell header before Matt Stenson levelled and Solihull squeezed through 4-2 on spot-kicks.