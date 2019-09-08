Claudio Ranieri in race to take over as new Guinea coach

Italy's Claudio Ranieri is one of 17 coaches who will be interviewed for the post of Guinea coach.

Former Chelsea and Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri has been shortlisted for the vacant position of Guinea national coach.

Ranieri, who won the English Premier League with Leicester in 2016, was among 87 applicants for the job and is one of 17 coaches listed for interview by the Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot).

According to Feguifoot, the 2016 Fifa coach of the year is scheduled to be interviewed in Conakry on Thursday.

Ranieri is the most high profile coach among those that have applied for the job.

He left Roma in May, having previously coached a vast array of European clubs including Chelsea, Juventus, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Monaco.

Other notable names on the shortlist are the former Belgium, Tunisia and Algeria coach Georges Leekens and the former DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge.

Former Burkina Faso and Gabon coach Paulo Duarte, ex-Togo coach Didier Six and Francois Zahoui who has coached both Ivory Coast and Niger will also be interviewed.

The new coach will succeed Paul Put who was sacked after Guinea exited the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in the round of 16 stage.

Put was subsequently banned for life from all football related activities in Guinea by Feguifoot after he was found guilty of allegedly breaching the institution's code of ethics and its code of discipline.