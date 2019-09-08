NI centurion Ashley Hutton will 'never forget' last-gasp leveller against Wales

Ashley Hutton was given the captain's armband for her 100th international cap

Ashley Hutton says she will never forget scoring a last-gasp equaliser on her 100th cap for Northern Ireland.

The striker headed in from close-range in the fourth minute of injury-time to give NI a 2-2 draw away to Wales in Tuesday night's Euro 2021 qualifier.

Hutton was also captain for the night as Kenny Shiels' side won their first point of the campaign after they had opened with a 6-0 defeat by Norway.

"You couldn't have scripted it," the Linfield striker told BBC Radio Ulster.

"To captain my country, get 100 caps and score a late equaliser to get a draw against one of the top nations was phenomenal.

"All the girls put in a great performance and the management team prepared so well for the game - it really was one of those nights I'll never forget.

"The girls did a little guard of honour for me after the match which was nice as well. Just to win one cap for Northern Ireland was huge so to get 100 is unbelievable."

The Northern Ireland women's team resume their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign in November when they travel to Norway and host Wales.

While acknowledging how difficult those games will be, Hutton said the side will go into the second double-header with confidence.

"We will take what we learnt against Norway and look to correct any mistakes we made," she added.

"They are obviously a top nation but the girls will be working hard on fitness over the next lot of weeks and we will be looking to compete with them.

"Against the Welsh side, we will be looking to perform to a similar level that we did on Tuesday. If we do that there is no reason why we can't get a win against them."