Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday

Danny Cowley (left) took over at Huddersfield Town on Monday

New Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley could make changes for his first game in charge.

The Terriers are without a win this season and will start the match bottom of the league if Stoke avoid defeat by Bristol City on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday are also under new management after Garry Monk was appointed earlier this month.

Fernando Forestieri starts a six-game ban after his appeal against a charge of using racist language was rejected.

Match facts