Championship
Huddersfield12:00Sheff Wed
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday

Danny Cowley
Danny Cowley (left) took over at Huddersfield Town on Monday
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Sunday

New Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley could make changes for his first game in charge.

The Terriers are without a win this season and will start the match bottom of the league if Stoke avoid defeat by Bristol City on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday are also under new management after Garry Monk was appointed earlier this month.

Fernando Forestieri starts a six-game ban after his appeal against a charge of using racist language was rejected.

Match facts

  • In all competitions, Huddersfield Town are winless in nine matches against Sheffield Wednesday (W0 D4 L5). Though they did beat them on penalties in the Championship play-off semi-finals in 2017.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have not conceded a single goal in any of their last seven games at the John Smith's Stadium against Huddersfield (W4 D3 L0).
  • Huddersfield have failed to score more than once in each of their last 29 home games in all competitions - if they fail to do so against Sheffield Wednesday, it would be a record number of consecutive games by a Football League Club in all competitions, with Blackpool also going 29 games between December 2013 and February 2015.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have not lost three consecutive away league matches since October 2017.
  • Since their 1-0 win over Wolves at the John Smith's Stadium in February, Huddersfield have not led for a single minute in any of their seven home league matches (W0 D1 L6).
  • Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher has not scored in three consecutive league matches since a run of five between May and September 2012 for Wolves and Sunderland.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swansea6510124816
2Charlton6420115614
3Leeds6411103713
4West Brom6330107312
5Bristol City6321118311
6Fulham6312105510
7Preston6312117410
8QPR631299010
9Birmingham631268-210
10Nottm Forest62319639
11Sheff Wed63038629
12Millwall623157-29
13Cardiff622279-28
14Brentford62135417
15Luton6213101007
16Reading62138807
17Blackburn621357-27
18Middlesbrough613278-16
19Derby613269-36
20Hull612369-35
21Barnsley612349-55
22Wigan6114411-74
23Huddersfield6015511-61
24Stoke6015615-91
View full Championship table

Top Stories