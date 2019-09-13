Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday
New Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley could make changes for his first game in charge.
The Terriers are without a win this season and will start the match bottom of the league if Stoke avoid defeat by Bristol City on Saturday.
Sheffield Wednesday are also under new management after Garry Monk was appointed earlier this month.
Fernando Forestieri starts a six-game ban after his appeal against a charge of using racist language was rejected.
Match facts
- In all competitions, Huddersfield Town are winless in nine matches against Sheffield Wednesday (W0 D4 L5). Though they did beat them on penalties in the Championship play-off semi-finals in 2017.
- Sheffield Wednesday have not conceded a single goal in any of their last seven games at the John Smith's Stadium against Huddersfield (W4 D3 L0).
- Huddersfield have failed to score more than once in each of their last 29 home games in all competitions - if they fail to do so against Sheffield Wednesday, it would be a record number of consecutive games by a Football League Club in all competitions, with Blackpool also going 29 games between December 2013 and February 2015.
- Sheffield Wednesday have not lost three consecutive away league matches since October 2017.
- Since their 1-0 win over Wolves at the John Smith's Stadium in February, Huddersfield have not led for a single minute in any of their seven home league matches (W0 D1 L6).
- Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher has not scored in three consecutive league matches since a run of five between May and September 2012 for Wolves and Sunderland.