Barnsley v Leeds United

Alex Mowatt played 125 games for Leeds before joining Barnsley in the summer of 2017

Barnsley have Alex Mowatt, Cauley Woodrow and Jacob Brown back in the squad from injury for the Yorkshire derby against third-placed Leeds.

They will be without left-back Ben Williams, who is suspended after his sending-off against Wigan.

Leeds forward Tyler Roberts "is a possibility" to play for the first time this season, boss Marcelo Bielsa says.

But defender Luke Ayling is not yet quite ready to return to first-team action after his ankle surgery.

Match facts