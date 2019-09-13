Barnsley v Leeds United
Barnsley have Alex Mowatt, Cauley Woodrow and Jacob Brown back in the squad from injury for the Yorkshire derby against third-placed Leeds.
They will be without left-back Ben Williams, who is suspended after his sending-off against Wigan.
Leeds forward Tyler Roberts "is a possibility" to play for the first time this season, boss Marcelo Bielsa says.
But defender Luke Ayling is not yet quite ready to return to first-team action after his ankle surgery.
Match facts
- Barnsley are looking to avoid losing back-to-back home league matches against Leeds for the first time, having lost 2-0 at Oakwell in November 2017 in their last meeting there.
- Leeds have won four of their last five league matches against Barnsley (W4 D0 L1), losing the other 3-2 in January 2017 at Oakwell under Garry Monk.
- Barnsley are winless in six games in all competitions (W0 D2 L4), last enduring a longer run without a win in February 2018 (7 games).
- Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez has been involved in 46 open-play sequences that have ended in a shot in the Championship this season - four more than any other player.
- Barnsley have won four of their last 24 Yorkshire derbies in the Championship (W4 D9 L11), with one of those wins against Leeds in January 2017.
- Leeds are looking to win six consecutive away matches in all competitions for only the third time in their history - they also did so between September and November 1931 and October and November 1963.