Watford v Arsenal

Quique Sanchez Flores guided Watford to a 13th-placed finish and the FA Cup semi-finals in 2015-16

TEAM NEWS

Craig Cathcart could miss Watford's clash with Arsenal because of a muscle problem.

The defender joins Troy Deeney on the sidelines, with the Hornets captain still recovering from knee surgery.

Arsenal defender Rob Holding is available again after spending nine months on the sidelines with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney returned to full training on Thursday but are not expected to feature.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: "Sometimes our heart is more strong than our head". Unai Emery's appraisal of Arsenal after their 2-2 draw with Spurs a fortnight ago might apply to Watford too.

And so, the Hornets' hierarchy has moved to remedy matters by re-appointing the manager with movie-star style, but perhaps a more disciplined idea of defence than the outgoing Javi Gracia.

Quique Sanchez Flores' comeback may not make sense to outsiders, but Watford fans - who know and trust the way their club operates - will get the need for more buckle and less swash.

With adventurous Arsenal followed by a trip to Manchester City, a degree more patience could be required too. His return may not pay instant dividends.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores: "The first week you come here, it's difficult to identify everything because there's players who haven't been playing for a long time and other players who have injuries and other players, they are playing but they don't have confidence because the results aren't good.

"You need to take all this and try to improve as soon as possible and we don't have time."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Even allowing for the 'new-manager bounce' and the fact that I think we will see a reaction from the Watford players, I don't see them getting their first win of the season.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v MOTDx stars Chelcee Grimes, Craig Mitch and Reece Parkinson

Watford caused an upset when they beat the Gunners 2-1 at the Emirates in March 2016

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

None of the 12 Premier League matches between these sides have ended in a draw.

Watford have lost five of their six Premier League home games against Arsenal, winning one.

The Hornets have not scored a goal against Arsenal in their last three matches and were the only side not to score against the Gunners in the Premier League last season.

Watford

Watford could equal their top-flight club record of five consecutive home league defeats.

They haven't lost their opening three home league matches of a season since 1991-92.

Watford have picked up just one point from their opening four Premier League games, their lowest tally at this stage of a league season since 2006-07.

The Hornets are without a win in eight Premier League matches (D2 L6), their worst run since an 11-game run between November 2006 and January 2007.

Tom Cleverley could make his 200th Premier League appearance.

