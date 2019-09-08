Scottish Gossip: Oli McBurnie, Scottish FA, Andy Robertson, Scotland, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

"My old man was raging at me. He gave me a clip round the ear for it," Striker Oli McBurnie reveals that his Scottish family were upset by the video clip that threatened to ruin his Scotland career. (Sunday Mail)

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie has shot down claims that Uefa have embarrassed Scotland's governing body by hammering Rangers for sectarian chants. (Sun)

Charlie Mulgrew reckons Scotland skipper Andy Robertson is carrying the same burden of expectation for his country as predecessor Darren Fletcher. (Sunday Mail)

"The crowd will only come if we give them something to shout about," says manager Steve Clarke as he urges his Scotland players to stop the Tartan Army deserting in their droves. (Sun)

Motherwell chief executive says the Fir Park club may have to wait until 2022 for the £200,000 they are due following Chris Cadden's summer switch to the USA. (Scotland on Sunday)

Kenny McLean is relishing the opportunity for two duels with Belgium and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne this week for Scotland and Norwich City. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Belgium coach Shaun Maloney says he'll have no problem not singing the Scotland national anthem at Hampden on Monday. (Sun)

Manager Steven Gerrard has added former Liverpool and England physio Matt Konopinski to his backroom team at Rangers. (Scotsman)

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson says yesterday's shock Challenge Cup penalty shoot-out exit to Arbroath is a timely reality check for the Championship leaders. (Daily Express, print edition)