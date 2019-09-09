Scotland v Belgium: Red Devils on a mission for Euro 2020 glory

Belgium ran out 4-0 winners in a friendly match at Hampden last September

Euro 2020 qualifying, Group I: Scotland v Belgium Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Monday, 9 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

The Hazard warning lights are switched off, but the Belgian juggernaut still threatens to plough into Scotland's already-flimsy hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2020.

Let's be thankful, though, for small mercies. World football's top-ranked team are heading for Hampden without the magical Eden Hazard and his brother, Thorgan. Two other regulars, Vincent Kompany and Axel Witsel, are ruled out by injury as well.

So what's left in the Belgium squad? Well, plenty actually. Even without the above Fab Four, it's a ridiculously talented group of players with sights set not just on reaching the finals but picking up the prize.

That desire has only deepened on the back of a third-place finish at last summer's World Cup. The only high-profile retirement post-Russia was Marouane Fellaini. Others, who'd contemplated quitting had they become world champions, opted to stay on and have a crack at landing the European crown instead.

The Belgian golden generation, globally lauded for the quality of its football entertainment in recent years, still lacks a tangible reward.

They're men on a mission. Just look at their qualification results so far. They've beaten all five of their Group I opponents already, scoring 15 goals and conceding only once.

Few outside the Scotland squad will be expecting anything other than another enhancement to those already-impressive statistics.

Steve Clarke's players were outclassed in Brussels in June and a home defeat at the hands of Russia on Friday night hasn't exactly lifted spirits ahead of the return fixture against the group leaders.

It's onwards and upwards for Roberto Martinez, who is interim technical director with the Belgian FA as well as national team manager. With an eye on the future, he's drafted in the likes of Lyon's former Celtic defender, Jason Denayer, and 18-year-old Anderlecht midfielder Yari Verschaeren.

But the core of the Belgian squad remains pretty much the same. And, while there may be some notable absentees for this game, they still represent the toughest of challenges for suffering Scotland.

Ones to watch

Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku were both on target when Scotland lost 3-0 to Belgium in June

I had about 15 contenders in this category to start with, but I've narrowed it down to three and there's no doubt about who tops the lot. Kevin De Bruyne is quite simply one of the best players on the planet at the moment. Injured for a big chunk of last season, the Manchester City midfielder clearly wants to make up for lost time. De Bruyne's deployed in a slightly deeper position for Belgium, but that doesn't stop him making and taking chances.

Romelu Lukaku isn't everyone's cup of tea. Manchester United fans weren't exactly distraught when he left for Inter Milan. But the Scotland defence won't be taking their eyes off Belgium's record goalscorer. The last two head-to-heads have gone 7-0 in their favour, with Lukaku scoring three of the goals. Underestimate the powerful striker at your peril.

Even if Scotland get enough of the ball and manage to get the better of the experienced Belgian defence, they still have to find a way past Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaud Courtois. First capped eight years ago at 19, the former Chelsea number one has now reached 75 international appearances. He was voted top goalkeeper at last year's World Cup and generally takes a whole lot of beating.