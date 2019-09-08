Gareth Bale: Wales making progress under Ryan Giggs, says forward

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I wouldn't waste my time' - Bale

International friendly: Wales v Belarus Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Monday 9 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary. Highlights on Match of the Day, BBC One Wales, 10:35 BST

Gareth Bale says Wales are making progress under manager Ryan Giggs.

Bale was responding to fan criticism on social media after a laboured 2-1 win over Azerbaijan in Euro 2020 qualifying thanks to his late winner.

Defeats to Croatia and Hungary dented qualification hopes, but Bale says Wales are making progress and can still qualify.

"There are still things we are improving on. I think we are progressing," he said.

"We are working on his [Giggs'] style of play and what he wants us to do. Sometimes it does take a bit of time, it does take a bit of getting used to," he added.

"We are trying to play quick football, trying to move the ball very quickly and trying to create space for the attackers. We have seen it more in certain games than others, but as I said if football was that easy it would not be fun to watch.

"We understand some teams are going to be more frustrating to play against than others to play against. But we are working we are doing everything we can to do the best we can.

Gareth Bale scored twice for Real Madrid, but was also sent off, in his last La Liga appearance before the international break

"The most important thing is the three points and the overall objective is to qualify for the Euros and you get that by getting three points."

Wales trail group leaders Croatia and Hungary by three points at the halfway stage of qualifying, and are level with Slovakia in the race for a top-two spot.

Asked if he believes Wales can qualify, Bale added: "If I didn't think we could qualify I wouldn't waste my time. I love playing for my country and I love trying to qualify for major tournaments. We have the hunger to do it again and all still fully believe we can qualify."

Giggs said he understood the criticism from fans, but added that a reality check was needed, pointing to the fact that Wales' journey to Euro 2016 started with a comeback 2-1 qualifying win in Andorra in which Gareth Bale's two goals rescued Chris Coleman's side.

"Expectations are huge now because we qualified for the Euros. Even that fantastic team against Andorra away, they struggled," Giggs said.

"People just remember the good times and we're never ever going to be a team that wins 3-0 or 4-0 and blows teams away often. It will happen because we've got talented players.

"You can understand the criticism, but the fans have not watched Croatia play Azerbaijan at home, I have. (Croatia won 2-1). I knew it was going to be a difficult game. Fans don't think it will be because of the players we've got, but international football is not easy."