Rangers Women: Gregory Vignal makes three new signings

One of Rangers three new signings, Daina Bourma (right), in action for France U17s

The ambition of Rangers Women is what has driven former Hibs defender Emma Brownlie to join the club, she says.

Head coach Gregory Vignal has made a trio of new signings, with French pair Daina Bourma and Lisa Martinez also arriving until January.

Brownlie, 26, had spells at Hibernian and Celtic before moving to Everton.

"What they're putting into women's football and the ambition and where they want to go is exciting," Brownlie told Rangers TV.

Left-back Martinez, 19, who joins from Montpellier, was part of the French Under-19 side that won the Women's Under-19 European Championships in Scotland in July.

Bourma, also 19, was a free agent having previously played for Montpellier and Lyon.

Meanwhile, Hibernian have confirmed the departure of midfielder Kirsten Reilly, with her next destination still to be revealed.

"Being a lifelong Hibee made my decision even harder but I'm excited for my next challenge," she told the Hibernian website.