England v Kosovo: Who would you pick for Euro 2020 qualifier?

England named an experienced XI for the win over Bulgaria on Saturday

England continue their Euro 2020 qualification campaign against Kosovo on Tuesday.

The Three Lions have won their opening three games and look in good shape to qualify after Saturday's 4-0 win over Bulgaria, so should manager Gareth Southgate think about experimenting at St Mary's?

Would you give James Maddison, Mason Mount or Tyrone Mings their first start? Time for Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Pick your team and share with your friends on social media.