Romania v Malta
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|1
|13
|9
|2
|Kosovo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|5
|2
|8
|3
|Czech Rep
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|4
|Montenegro
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|10
|-7
|2
|5
|Bulgaria
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Northern Ireland
|4
|4
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|12
|2
|Germany
|4
|3
|0
|1
|15
|6
|9
|9
|3
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|5
|5
|6
|4
|Belarus
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|3
|5
|Estonia
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|14
|-12
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|R. of Ireland
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|2
|4
|11
|2
|Denmark
|4
|2
|2
|0
|15
|5
|10
|8
|3
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|4
|Georgia
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|5
|Gibraltar
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|12
|-12
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Poland
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|2
|6
|12
|2
|Austria
|5
|3
|0
|2
|13
|6
|7
|9
|3
|Slovenia
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|3
|6
|8
|4
|Israel
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|8
|1
|8
|5
|North Macedonia
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|5
|6
|Latvia
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|19
|-18
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|5
|5
|0
|0
|16
|2
|14
|15
|2
|Finland
|5
|4
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|12
|3
|Armenia
|6
|3
|0
|3
|11
|11
|0
|9
|4
|Bos-Herze
|6
|2
|1
|3
|12
|10
|2
|7
|5
|Greece
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|6
|Liechtenstein
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|18
|-18
|0