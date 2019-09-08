2022 World Cup: Tanzania and Ethiopia advance to group phase of qualifiers

Tanzania's Mbwana Samata scored for his country on Sunday before Burundi struck an equaliser.

Tanzania qualified for the next round of 2022 World Cup qualifying after a penalties win over Burundi in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The teams, who both featured at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, went into the second leg of the first round tie level on 1-1 from Wednesday's first leg.

Tanzania seized the advantage after 29 minutes when Mbwana Samata struck to make it 2-1 overall but Burundi fought back with Fiston Abdul Razak grabbing an equaliser just before the break.

That made it 1-1 on the day and 2-2 on aggregate. The deadlock could not be broken in the second half or in extra-time with the tie going to a penalty shoot-out.

Tanzania look assured as they struck their first three penalties cleanly but Burundi failed to convert theirs with captain Saido Berahino amongst those to miss from the spot.

It gave Tanzania a 3-0 penalties victory and put them into the next round with Burundi eliminated at the first round stage.

Ethiopia will join Tanzania in the next phase of 2022 World Cup qualifying after an away goals victory over Lesotho.

The tie was finely poised after their first leg had ended 0-0 on Wednesday.

After a tense first-half, it was the visitors who went ahead after a 51st minute own-goal from Nkau Lerotholi.

The lead lasted just five minutes with Lesotho hitting back through Tsepo Seturumane to give the home nation some hope.

There were no further goals which meant Ethiopia progressed on the away-goals rule after the tie ended 1-1 on aggregate.

In later second leg matches on Sunday, Sierra Leone were hosting Liberia in Freetown with Liberia 3-1 up from the first leg.

Equatorial Guinea were playing South Sudan with their tie level at 1-1 from the first leg.

The 14 teams who advance from this round will enter the group stage, where they will join the 26 top-ranked sides in the 40-team, 10-group second phase.

Five places have been reserved for Africa at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.