Diogo Dalot: Manchester United right-back has treatment on hip injury in China

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Diogo Dalot will be out of action until after the current international break

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has received treatment at Chinese club Shanghai SIPG for a hip injury.

The Portuguese, 20, has been sidelined since pre-season and subsequently visited Shanghai's sports injury expert Eduardo Santos.

Santos was dubbed a "miracle-working physiotherapist" in France after helping then-PSG defender David Luiz recover from a hamstring tear in 2015.

Dalot arrived on 29 August for 10 days of treatment, Shanghai SIPG confirmed.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Dalot would be out of action until after the current international break.

Dalot made 23 first-team appearances in his debut season but faces competition for his place following the £50m summer acquisition of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He was described as the "best young full-back in Europe" by then-manager Jose Mourinho after arriving at Old Trafford from Porto for £19m in June 2018.