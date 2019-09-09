Sergio Ramos: Can you name Spain's most-capped players?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has scored 21 goals for Spain

Captain Sergio Ramos won a record-equalling 167th cap as Spain comfortably beat the Faroe Islands 4-0 in Euro 2020 qualifying on Sunday.

In a 14-year international career, the Real Madrid centre-back has won one World Cup and two European Championships - and he could become his country's most-capped male player when Spain play Norway in October.

But can you name the other players that occupy a top-10 spot in Spain's most-capped list?