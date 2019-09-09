Joe Bunney: Bolton Wanderers defender breaks ribs and collarbone in road accident

Joe Bunney was one of nine players to join Bolton on transfer deadline day

Bolton Wanderers left-back Joe Bunney is in hospital after breaking ribs and a collarbone in a road accident, the club has confirmed.

The 25-year-old only joined the Trotters from Northampton on 2 September and is yet to make his debut.

The League One club say Bunney will remain in hospital for the next 48 hours as a "precautionary measure".

"Everybody at Bolton Wanderers wishes Joe a quick recovery," said a club statement.

Former Rochdale player Bunney made the last of his 18 Northampton appearances against Plymouth on 31 August.

Bolton started the season with a 12-point deduction and were only saved from liquidation on 28 August, when Football Ventures (Whites) Limited took control of the 145-year-old Football League founder members.