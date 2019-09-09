Bryan Hughes: Wrexham manager keen to give youth a chance

Bryan Hughes (left) joined Birmingham City in 1997 after coming through the ranks at Wrexham

Wrexham manager Bryan Hughes hopes the club's current crop of youngsters will follow his lead and become first team players.

Hughes was a teenager when he was handed his senior debut by then manager Brian Flynn in 1994.

The Dragons boss fielded a number of young players in Saturday's penalty shootout win over Ayr United in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

"It was a brave decision to play them on Saturday," Hughes said.

"But I stuck with my guns and stuck with what I believe in. I could easily have played our strongest 11.

"But because of my beliefs and my values and the way I've come through the youth here it's a great opportunity for the players to start getting experience.

"It's massively important, rubbing shoulders with some of the first team players I think."

Wrexham under Flynn, who is now Hughes' assistant, were renowned for giving opportunities to young players such as Hughes, Lee Jones, Gareth Owen and Steve Watkin.

Max Cleworth and Jake Bickerstaff started against Ayr while Bobby Beaumont, Cian Williams and Matthew Jones came off the bench.

Williams, 16, became the second youngest player to have played for Wrexham's first team.

"The biggest thing with any youth player going into the first team environment, training and playing on a regular basis, is they've got to get that consistency," Hughes added.