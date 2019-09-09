Wales U21 v Germany U21 (Tue)
-
|Euro 2021 qualifier: Wales U21 v Germany U21
|Venue: Racecourse Stadium, Wrexham Date: Tuesday, 10 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST
Wales Under-21 boss Paul Bodin says his side face another tough challenge when they host Germany in a European Championship 2021 qualifier in Wrexham.
Germany were beaten by Spain in this summer's European Under-21 Championship final.
But Wales go into Tuesday's game on the back of an impressive opening win over Belgium last Friday.
"They've set a standard for themselves," Bodin told BBC Sport Wales.
"We've had a great start, three points on the board and hopefully if they can replicate the performance and get a goal, then who knows?
"When the draw was made you looked at Belgium and Germany as really good, tough opposition and a real challenge for us.
"We certainly embraced the first one and came through that one and now we move on to the next one."
Brennan Johnson's third-minute goal saw Wales beat Belgium 1-0 in their opening Euro 2021 qualifier at Wrexham's Racecourse.
Bodin, who was in charge for the Under-21 side for the first time after taking over from Robert Page, was pleased with the performance.
"Belgium are a very good technical team, kept the ball well at times, but I thought we defended excellently throughout the game," Bodin added.
"They had one or two moments, but we scored early in the game, settled into our pattern and could have scored a few more ourselves.
"But when it's only 1-0 we had to rely on our goalkeeper [George Ratcliffe] right at the very end, who made a great save and we were very thankful for that."