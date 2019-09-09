Wales U21 v Germany U21 (Tue)

Euro U21 Qualifying
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Brennan Johnson
Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson scored on his Wales U21 to give Wales victory over Belgium
Venue: Racecourse Stadium, Wrexham Date: Tuesday, 10 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST

Wales Under-21 boss Paul Bodin says his side face another tough challenge when they host Germany in a European Championship 2021 qualifier in Wrexham.

Germany were beaten by Spain in this summer's European Under-21 Championship final.

But Wales go into Tuesday's game on the back of an impressive opening win over Belgium last Friday.

"They've set a standard for themselves," Bodin told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've had a great start, three points on the board and hopefully if they can replicate the performance and get a goal, then who knows?

"When the draw was made you looked at Belgium and Germany as really good, tough opposition and a real challenge for us.

"We certainly embraced the first one and came through that one and now we move on to the next one."

Brennan Johnson's third-minute goal saw Wales beat Belgium 1-0 in their opening Euro 2021 qualifier at Wrexham's Racecourse.

Bodin, who was in charge for the Under-21 side for the first time after taking over from Robert Page, was pleased with the performance.

"Belgium are a very good technical team, kept the ball well at times, but I thought we defended excellently throughout the game," Bodin added.

"They had one or two moments, but we scored early in the game, settled into our pattern and could have scored a few more ourselves.

"But when it's only 1-0 we had to rely on our goalkeeper [George Ratcliffe] right at the very end, who made a great save and we were very thankful for that."

