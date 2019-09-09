Irish Premiership: The price of success, magic McLaughlin and Glens' old guard

Five games and 19 goals. Just another standard week in the Irish Premiership then.

BBC Sport NI select five of the main talking points from another busy weekend of league action.

Linfield set for a roll

Media playback is not supported on this device Blues win over Reds helps their catch-up mission

With the distraction of European football now firmly out of the way, Linfield can shift their full focus back to domestic matters.

A gritty 1-0 win away to Cliftonville showed that any European hangover has fully cleared for David Healy's side, which may serve as a warning to the rest of the league.

Defender Jimmy Callacher scored 10 goals last season, more than most forwards, and is off and running for the new campaign.

That points to what is potentially Linfield's biggest threat- if their forwards aren't on top form then players from elsewhere will happily chip in to aid the Blues' goalscoring antics.

With three games in hand over most of their rivals, Healy will be looking for a strong run of form as the Blues look to try and narrow the gap to Crusaders at the top.

McLaughlin's the man

Media playback is not supported on this device McLaughlin's four goals help Bannsiders sink Swifts

James McLaughlin's resurgence is one of the main reasons that Coleraine look close to their best under Oran Kearney.

The striker looks fitter and sharper than ever, and it showed on Saturday against Dungannon Swifts.

Four goals, including an incredible solo effort for his hat-trick, led Kearney to dub McLaughlin as the best finisher he has ever worked with. High praise indeed from a man who played with some pretty good strikers like goal-machine Glenn Ferguson.

McLaughlin, who provided two excellent assists in a 4-0 demolition away to Glenavon, has now been involved in six of Coleraine's last nine goals.

It's crucial that Kearney can keep his main man fit, and that the striker keeps his head (yes, we're talking about a rather silly red card against Glentoran earlier in the season).

If he stays on the pitch, McLaughlin could help bring back the buzz to the Showgrounds.

Glens old guard save the day

Media playback is not supported on this device Glens win battle of the big spenders

Glentoran's encounter against Larne on Saturday was dubbed the 'Cheque Book Derby' by some, but after all the hype and build-up it was the old guard who made the difference for the Glens.

Elvio van Overbeek, one of Mick McDermott's new recruits, helped himself to another assist but it was Paul O'Neill, who came through the academy at the Oval, and stalwart Marcus Kane who managed to break Larne's resistance.

Glentoran are impressing in third spot the table, and have a good mix of steel and flair.

They aren't infallible by any means, just look at the goalkeeping question marks around Jeff Hughes' opener for Larne, but the goals from O'Neill and Kane on Saturday were met with a roar around east Belfast that hadn't been heard for quite some time.

Next up, it's Linfield, and we all know the history there.

A Milltown miracle required?

Media playback is not supported on this device Ballymena pile on the misery for Warrenpoint

Last season, Warrenpoint Town stunned Ballymena United with a 2-1 win at the Showgrounds and effectively ended any title hopes for David Jeffrey's men. How times have changed.

Although they were already one goal down, Andrew Burns' red card should have given Stephen McDonnell's side hope, but instead of taking advantage, 'Point shipped three more goals and slumped to their fifth defeat in as many games.

The new campaign may only be six games old, but it's clear that the competitiveness of the league has been raised another level this season.

On current form, if Warrenpoint are to repeat last year's escape then they will require another Milltown miracle.

McDonnell is adamant that the County Down team can turn it around, just like they did 12 months ago, and you only have to remember that revival to realise that former Celtic midfielder is a very good coach. He just needs something to turn for his side, and fast.

Paying the price of success?

Media playback is not supported on this device Crues increase their lead at the top

Much has been made of Warrenpoint's woes this season, but Institute are in a similar run of poor form.

They only have one point from six games and have shipped 18 goals, but have scored just three at the other end. These are tough times for the north-west outfit.

The Institute side that impressed so much last season has been decimated and paid the price of success.

Michael McCrudden, Aaron Jarvis, Ronan Doherty, Martin Gallagher and Ronan Wilson have all departed, while former manager Paddy McLaughlin also left after catching the eye of Cliftonville midway through last season.

If the battle to avoid the drop is as tight as many predict, then every point, and potentially every goal, could decide who survives and who falls.

Watch the best of the action with the NIFL Premiership Highlights show on BBC iPlayer.