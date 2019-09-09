Sam Ling: Leyton Orient defender agrees new contract at League Two club

Sam Ling scored once for Orient during their National League title-winning campaign last season

Leyton Orient defender Sam Ling has agreed a new contract with the club.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of the club's current director of football and former manager Martin Ling, has signed a one-year extension to keep him at Brisbane Road until the summer of 2021.

He has been an ever-present for the O's this season following their return to the English Football League.

He rejoined Orient from Dagenham and Redbridge in February 2018, having come originally come through the academy.