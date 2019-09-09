Stewart Yetton: Veteran Truro City forward hailed after match-winning goal

Stewart Yetton won the 2007 FA Vase with Truro and was part of the City side that reached the FA Cup first round for the first time in 2017

Truro City boss Paul Wotton hailed the impact of veteran striker Stewart Yetton after their FA Cup qualifying round win over Wimborne Town.

Record scorer Yetton, 34, netted his 230th goal in a dramatic 2-1 win.

Having gone 1-0 up through James Ward, Sam Bayston equalised before Yetton's winner and a 90th-minute penalty save by Truro goalkeeper James Hamon.

"It shows young centre-forwards in football to chase a so-called lost hopes," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

The former Plymouth Argyle youngster returned to the club as player-assistant manager in the summer, having helped City during the initial rise up the leagues from 2005 to 2013.

"Yettsy's done that all his life, he brought an enthusiasm when he came on," said Wotton.

"He got hold of the ball, showed his knowhow, put himself about and scored the winning goal, so I'm really happy with him."